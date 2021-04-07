Demand for Saibaba's reinstatement

New Delhi: The Committee for the Defence and Release on Tuesday strongly condemned the decision by Delhi University of terminating the services of professor and activist Dr G N Saibaba, demanding that the authorities immediately reverse their decision, and reinstate Dr Saibaba in service, until his appeal against his conviction is disposed of.



"It is pertinent to note here, firstly, that Dr Saibaba has appealed his conviction in the Nagpur High Court, and is hopeful of a favorable verdict; and secondly, that he is also reported to have contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. Under the circumstances, it is nothing short of inhuman to terminate his services in this unjust manner," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has also written to the Delhi High Court re-iterating that since Dr Saibaba's appeal before them has been admitted and listed for hearing, the matter is sub judice and the original proceedings are continuing, "the case against him cannot be regarded as final until all appellate remedies are exhausted".

"We therefore, request you once again to review and withdraw any action taken against Dr G. N. Saibaba and not to take any further action against him until his appeal is heard and decided," DUTA said in a letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the Vice Chancellor.