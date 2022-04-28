Delimitation panel to submit report on J&K next week

New Delhi: A Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw the assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to submit its report to the government next week, sources said on Thursday.



The panel would also make public its "award" detailing the number of constituencies and their size by bringing

out a gazettee notification

after the report is submitted to the government, the sources said. While the report will be a much detailed document, the award will deal with basic details such as number of constituencies and their size, they pointed out.

The commission has

proposed increasing the number of seats in the union territory from 83 to 90. Besides, there are 24 seats in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) which continue to remain vacant.