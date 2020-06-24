Delhi's COVID tally crosses 66,000-mark with record 3,947 new cases; death toll 2,301

New Delhi: Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said.



The national capital reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city.

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases mounted to 66,602, it said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 2,233 in Delhi on Monday.

The bulletin said an order has been issued regarding a revised COVID response plan for Delhi.

An order has also been issued for posting senior nursing officers at 68 private hospitals for monitoring admission of COVID-19 patients, it said.

According to the bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 24,988. A total of 39,313 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Till now, 4,01,648 tests have been conducted, the bulletin said.

As of Tuesday, there are 261 containment zones in the national capital.