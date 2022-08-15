Delhi to Kashmir: Heavy security blanket for 76th I-Day celebration

New Delhi: India has not only been decked in tricolour hues in the lead up to the 76th Independence Day celebrations, but also put under a heavy security blanket, right from Delhi, the epicentre of the mega celebrations, to Jammu and Kashmir.



The police machinery across states has been put on vigil to ensure that the celebrations are not hampered in any way. In Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, security has been stepped up with Delhi Police deploying more than 10,000 personnel to guard the Mughal-era monument. From facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms -- the area is under hawk-eye vigil. With nearly 7,000 invitees expected to attend the event at the Red Fort, a five-kilometre area around the monument has been marked as "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)and other security agencies have also been installed, police said.

In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, several law-enforcing units have been deployed to man the streets of the metropolis along with anti-drone systems, an official said.

According to the official, while there was no specific input in view of Independence Day, as a matter of routine, security of vital installations had been increased and officials have been asked to conduct spot visits. "We are conducting anti-sabotage checks. Since Wednesday, 'operation all out' is underway comprising checking of hotels, vehicles and road barricading," the official added.