Delhi skills varsity signs MoU with Japan orgs for training youth

New Delhi: In aid to provide more opportunities for the youth in the Capital the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has collaborated with entered with HI-NO-DE Foundation, to implement the Technical Intern Training Program (T.I.T.P.) to train, skill, and secure placements for the youth.



The partnership will ensure that an exchange program between young individuals from India and Japan occur frequently and will be an opportunity for the youth in the Capital to work in Japan. The programme which is in collaboration with HI-NO-DE Foundation, and Ichishin Holdings Co. Ltd. is expected to be launched by October, 2021.

The trainees who are selected to go to Japan under the T.I.T.P program will not only gain skills as per the International Standards, but also will get good salary packages through the internship in Japan, the Delhi Government said in a statement. The DSEU aims to train as many youth as possible and under a wide variety of categories.

Vice Chancellor of DESU Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra said, "We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, specially Delhi to Japan. It marks the beginning of an excellent relationship which is not only international but it is with a country that we have a great relationship with (Japan)."

In addition to learning skill education the students will also learn Japanese from instructors from Japan.

Currently, DSEU is accepting admissions for its 2021-22 cohort for diploma, undergraduate and masters courses offered at the University. The University is accepting applications for 15 Diploma courses, 18 Undergraduate courses,11 Flagship courses, BCA and six B.Tech. courses and 2 Post-graduate courses across its 13 campuses in the Capital.