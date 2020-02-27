Delhi riots political conspiracy against Modi during Trump visit, says Nadda

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda on Thursday saw a clear political design behind Delhi riots to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time India was hosting US President Donald Trump.



"Delhi violence and rioting were not a coincidence. It was a conspiracy hatched to divert public attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements when US President Donald Trump was in the Union Capital sign important bilateral agreements," said Nadda at Solan.

Arriving on his first visit to the home state, after becoming National BJP president, Nadda said: "PM Narendra Modi has implemented what Mahatma Gandhi and previous Prime Ministers had envisaged.

They had merely talked about bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but only Modi has taken this bold step to protect the rights of the

religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

At an 'Abhinanda ' rally organised in his honour, BJP president called Modi as "world leader", who shares most cordial relations with leaders like US President Donald Trump. Trump has gone on record praising Modi and his vision for India.This could not be digested by the political parties, who remained busy in conspiring the Delhi troubles.

Nadda said that CAA doesn't proposes to take away the citizenship of any individual yet the political parties were trying to mislead the country and engineer protests and violence, resulting in killings.

"The new law fast-tracks Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis who left these countries before 2015 due to religious persecution," he said.

Nadda described Modi also praised Modi for the abrogation of articles 370 of the constitution to make India as one nation, One constitution

"India has become one country constitutionally under

Modi's leadership," he said and also referred to the recent block development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir and added: "not a single drop of blood was shed during polls."

Accusing other political parties of "dynasty rule," he said: "There is just one political party in which a common worker like him can rise to the post of the national President. This is the only party that keeps on introspecting."

"We know who will be the next president of the Congress, NCP, SP, BSP,

Telugu Desam, and YSR Congress. But the BJP is the only party where nobody knows who will be the next chief," he said.

"Nobody from my family was in politics but I am the BJP president now," he

said.