Delhi poll results to affect Bihar Assembly elections

New Delhi: With a large number of people from Bihar living in different parts of the national capital, the result of Delhi Assembly elections would make a huge impact on voting pattern in the upcoming Assembly election of Bihar where poll is due to be held in October this year.



According to political analysts, most of the residents of unauthorised colonies belong to either Uttar Pradesh or Bihar who are collectively known as Poorvanchalis and a huge segment of this population got a major relief from bijli-paani scheme of the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The way BJP fought Delhi Assembly election in alliance with its Bihar ally JD(U), the results of Delhi polls would definitely change the mindset of people of Bihar. It's a feasible fact that Bihar is facing huge resentment of people over the issues of poor law and order, education, roads construction, etc and the state's CM is promising all-round development in Poorvanchali populated areas," the experts said.

"Reportedly, BJP attempted to polarise the voters by raising the issues of Shaheen Bagh and targeting Delhi CM Kejriwal by calling him a terrorist. In case, BJP and JD(U) fail to perform, winning Bihar Assembly election would would become tough for them," the experts said.

"Nowadays, it's very tough for political parties to take voters for a ride just by criticizing opponents without a valid reason. It's a fact that people belonging to low income groups got benefitted from free water and electricity scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government," the experts said, adding that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be in Catch-22 position when the JD(U) and BJP jointly contest Bihar Assembly elections.