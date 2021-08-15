Delhi Police takes special measures on borders to make I-Day 'incident free'

New Delhi: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day functions, Delhi Police has taken several measures to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully and 'incident free'. Security has been beefed up across the national capital.



Keeping the border areas in focus, on the eve of Independence Day, the ranges of the city police have jointly launched several security drives and contacted vendors, local shopkeepers, auto drivers, property dealers, hotels, guest houses, sim cards and car dealers to act as "eye and ears" against terrorists or criminal activities.

Further, the city police have intensified patrolling, conducted anti-sabotage checks and deployed extra pickets at the border areas to "thwart any untoward incident".

As part of the anti-terror measures, Delhi Police have also enhanced police presence, conducted intensive checking at vulnerable points along with checking of vital installations, an official statement mentioned.

Using common people on the ground to act as force multipliers and to take them as part of the community policing to keep the capital city safe and to ensure larger public participation in basic policing is the main motive of police, officials informed Millennium Post.

Further, a security advisory mentioned, "Drives have been initiated to ensure verification of every tenant or servant and legal actions have been initiated against those house owners or landlords who did not get the verification of their tenants or servants."

"Security at ital installations, malls or in high footfall areas has been enhanced by continuous foot or motorcycle patrolling and deployment of armed staff at machans or morchas. Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out," it also added.

Superintendents of Police of all districts in Delhi have been directed to be on alert.