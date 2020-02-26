Delhi Police complicit in violence, alleges Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged the Delhi Police was complicit in the violence that rocked parts of the national capital in the last few days even as the BJP in Telangana charged him with making provocative statements on CAA.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of 'failure' to control the communal riots over the amended citizenship, he said it was high time Home Minister Amit Shah take responsibility.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah to visit the violence-hit areas and instill confidence.

It is the failure of the BJP government... The whole world has seen how the Delhi police was complicit in this whole communal carnage which took place. I will not call it a communal riot. But, this is a deliberate pogrom. It reminds the nation of what happened in 2002, the Hyderabad MP told reporters here. He claimed the violent atmosphere was created by the incendiary speech made by a former MLA of BJP.

Despite being aware of this, the Modi government and the Delhi Police deliberately failed to react creating an atmosphere in which fatalities occurred, he charged. Referring to certain reported incidents, he said:It clearly shows the government allowed these unsocial and communal elements to have a field day in Delhi."

On the visit by National Security Adviser Ajit Dobhal to the affected areas, Owaisi claimed unsocial, communal elements entered the NSAs convoy.

Innocent people had been killed. This is a shameful thing which has happened in the capital of our country. What is the Home Minister doing? What is the Prime Minister doing? You allowed this atmosphere to be created," he charged.

On the reported comments of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur that those who chant Bharat Mata ki Jai will stay in India, Owaisi said he would like to ask the Prime Minister whether it is the sab ka sath- sab ka vikas that he talked about.

Is this your belief in Indian Constitution? Your BJP chief minister is saying that if you want to live in India, you have to say this slogan. I will not say this slogan," he added.