Delhi Police a 'puppet' of Modi govt: Yechury
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday alleged the Delhi Police was a "puppet" of the Modi government and demanded a court-monitored probe in the JNU violence, saying a "pre-judged" police inquiry has no "credibility".
It has been alleged that the Delhi Police personnel were present outside the campus gates when students were being beaten up by the rampaging mob on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, injuring at least 35 people.
"The Delhi Police comes directly under (Union Home Minister Amit Shah). Its behaviour, approach and attitude so far is enough evidence of it being a puppet of Modi govt. A pre-judged police inquiry has no credibility. This needs a court monitored independent inquiry and include conduct of the central govt," Yechury
tweeted.
