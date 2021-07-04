Delhi HC shocked over government raising false claims with impunity

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed shock over the government raising false claims and defences with impunity as there is no accountability of officers for doing so and called for framing rules by the Centre and Delhi government to hold officers accountable for the lapses in handling of court cases.

The high court, which termed it as a matter of grave concern, said it was of the prima facie view that whenever a false claim is raised by the government, it causes immense injustice to the litigant seeking justice and also puts unnecessary burden on the court.

In all these cases, the government raised false claims/defences before this court which is a matter of grave concern. All these cases shocked the conscience of this court. It appears that the false claims are raised with impunity because there is no accountability of any government officer for raising the false claims and courts seldom take any action against the person concerned for raising false claims/defences, Justice J R Midha said in a 31-page judgement.

The court said with these false claims, even the government suffers but the concerned officer, who has raised the false claim, does not suffer any action. If the facts given by the officers are found to be false/incorrect by the court, the government shall consider taking action and the copy of the judgment be kept in the ACR file of the officer. This will ensure that the officer is held accountable for the actions taken by him in the court case, the court said.

Referring to the rules framed by Sikkim for holding its officers accountable for the lapses in handling of court cases, the high court said there is a need to incorporate similar rules by the central government as well as by the Delhi government.