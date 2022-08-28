Delhi 'Halla Bol' rally on coming Sunday to be massive success: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that there is a lot of anger among the people of the state against inflation and there is tremendous enthusiasm toward the Congress' Halla Bol rally to be held in Delhi on the coming Sunday.



Addressing party leaders and workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana at his residence in Chandigarh on Sunday, Hooda said there has been massive support for the rally organised by the Congress as it addresses key concerns of the people. He said Congress has always stood for the concerns and aspirations of the people.

The meeting was attended by party MLAs, former MLAs, senior leaders, and workers from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Ambala Lok Sabha circles. The meeting was convened by Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State President Udaybhan where responsibilities were assigned to party workers who had gathered for the meeting.

Hooda and PCC president Udaybhan said the party carders were committed to making the rally a grand success. Hooda said the people of the state were facing problems like inflation and unemployment. "By implementing a scheme like Agnipath from above, the government is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the youth. The people of Haryana will raise their voice in

Ramlila Maidan on all these issues," he said.

Udaybhan informed that preparations are going on in Haryana on a war footing to make Halla Bol rally a success.