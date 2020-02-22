Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad for over three months.
Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on the politician's application seeking to travel to UAE, Paris and Norway between February and May.
Tharoor is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's murder case and is currently out on bail.
The court, while granting bail to him, had imposed certain conditions.
The 63-year-old leader was directed not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.
