Delhi cops identify 6 shooters involved in Moosewala killing

New Delhi: In a major development to the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's killing, the Special Cell of Delhi police claimed on Friday that they have identified six shooters till now, who are the prime suspects in the killing. It's been almost a fortnight since the dreaded incident took place in Mansa of Punjab.



Police could get the lead of the rest of the accused in the interrogation of Siddhesh aka Mahakal, who was arrested a couple of days back in a joint operation of the Special Cell and Maharashtra police. He revealed that he arranged two shooters from Maharashtra and gave Rs 3.5 lakh to each shooter. In a press conference, Special CP of Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal confirmed that during the investigation, the role of four shooters out of the eight suspects whose pictures were released earlier by the police has also been established.

Manpreet Singh aka Bhauu and Jagroop Singh aka Roopa both are residents of Punjab and associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Whereas another two shooters who carried out the Moosewala massacre are associated with the Kala Jathedi gang both Priyavrat aka Fauji and Ankit are residents of Sonipat, Haryana.

Adding further, senior cop Dhaliwal said that all of the identified shooters are missing since the killing of Moosewala, and the police are now raiding several possible hideouts in search of these four.

Meanwhile, a team of the Pune rural police has travelled to Delhi to interrogate the infamous gangster and the mastermind behind the killing, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Delhi police's custody. The city police further received another four days of police custody on the day of Bishnoi.

Accordingly, the purpose of the interrogation is to get some leads on the whereabouts of Santosh Jadhav, a member of the Bishnoi gang and one of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, who is currently missing, said an official.

Santosh Jadhav, who has been identified as a shooter in the murder case, is also an accused in a separate murder case in Pune, in which the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked against him. Mahakal, who was arrested earlier, got Rs 50,000/- for introducing two sharp-shooters to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

"Both Punjab and Maharashtra police are in touch with Delhi police. Some police teams of both the states are also in Delhi and interrogating Lawrence Bishnoi. Our focus is to nab actual shooters involved in the killing and soon we will catch them", Dhaliwal said.