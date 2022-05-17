'Delhi being supplied 1050 cusecs of water'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Delhi is being given 1050 cusecs of water as per its share. Delhi government is lying about water, which is very unfortunate. On the contrary AAP is not giving Haryana's share of water, he said.

The Chief Minister of Delhi should first get the water of Haryana's share from Punjab, he added while responding to questions from mediapersons at Haryana Niwas on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the matter related to the water of Haryana and Delhi had reached the Supreme Court. On this, the court had agreed that Delhi is being given full share of water. Not only this, once the court had also said that Delhi is being given 250 cusecs extra water, the supply of which continues.