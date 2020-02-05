DefExpo: Akhilesh tries to steal BJP govt's thunder
Lucknow: Targeting the BJP government as it hosts the DefExpo here, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday pulled out a video clip that showed IAF planes performing touchdowns on an expressway built when he was chief minister.
Posting the clip on Twitter, Yadav said his own state government had laid a concrete path for the country's defence .
The video showed fighter aircraft using a stretch of the Agra-Lucknow expressway as an emergency runway. A caption described the 3.3 km stretch as the country's first "road runway".
"No, you are mistaken. This is not a sight from Lucknow's DefenceExpo, the former chief minister tweeted in Hindi.
But it's a view from the day when the Samajwadi government gave people a top-class transportation facility and along with it prepared a concrete path for the country's defence, he added.
A day earlier, Yadav had tweeted a picture of the Gomti riverfront developed during the Samajwadi Party government's term. This is not somewhere abroad, but Lucknow, he tweeted.
The five-day DefenceExpo-2020 will showcase defence equipment manufactured by firms across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on Wednesday.
(image from deccanherlad.com)
