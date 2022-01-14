Defence Ministry sets up online portal to resolve pension-related grievances: Rajnath

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry has set up an online portal to resolve pension-related grievances of ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Friday.



The portal will allow them to lodge grievances directly with the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), he stated on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day.

"I am happy to announce the setting up of Raksha Pension Shikayat Nivaran Portal designed to dedicatedly redress pension, including family pension-related grievances of ESM and their dependents for speedy redressal," Singh said on Twitter.

The portal will help existing and future military pensioners, he mentioned.

"An application of the portal will auto-generate and forward SMS and email to the applicants on their registered number and email, intimating confirmation and tracking status," he noted.

The minister also announced that the DESW has allotted Rs 320 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to clear all backlog of pending applications for welfare schemes, especially education and marriage grants for widows or dependent children of ESM.

"This (allotment of Rs 320 crore) will benefit 1,66,471 ESMs," he mentioned.