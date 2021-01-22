Defence Minister felicitates NCC bravehearts

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to NCC Republic Day Camp 2021, conferred Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to NCC Cadets, for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty, at an impressive 'Investiture Ceremony', held at the NCC Republic Day Camp 2021 at Delhi Cantt.

The minister was received by the Director General National Cadet Corps, Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich. A Contingent of smartly turned out NCC cadets drawn from the three wings namely Army, Navy and Air Force, presented an impressive Guard of Honour to the minister.

Raksha Mantri Padak was instituted in 1989. Since then it is awarded to the most deserving Cadet every year for bravery or exceptional service of the highest order. This year the Raksha Mantri Padak have been awarded to SUO Prashant Kumar Tiwari of Bihar & Jharkhand Directorate and Lt Cdr Jitendra Pal Singh of Uttar Pradesh Directorate.

Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards have also been awarded to Lt Shivani Sharma of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate, SUO Shreeshma Hegde of Karnataka & Goa Directorate, Cadet Syed Shajeed, West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate and Senior GCI Neeva Singh of Delhi Directorate.

In his address, the minister complimented the NCC for their contribution as frontline Corona Warriors through Ex 'Yogdan' in which 1,39,961 cadets & 21,380 staff from all over the country participated in prevention of COVID-19 pandemic by taking up various activities like Traffic management, Distribution of food and essential items, Queue management, Preparation and distribution of mask to the needy people etc.