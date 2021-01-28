Deep Sidhu hits out at farmer leaders

Chandigarh: Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been accused by farm bodies of trying to defame their agitation and termed a "traitor", has hit out at farm leaders for allegedly spreading false propaganda and hatred against him.



The 36-year-old Sidhu, who is in the eye of a storm for being among the protesters who put up a religious flag atop the Red Fort on Republic Day, claimed that youth did not agree to follow the route which was decided by farmer leaders and the Delhi Police.

He claimed people on their own marched towards the Red Fort from all the Delhi borders on January 26 and that not many people took the route as decided by farmer leaders.

Slamming the farm leadership for accusing him of being a BJP and RSS man , he said, Will RSS or BJP's man put up the 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag at Red Fort? At least think over it". Sidhu was present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer flag were put at the flagpole at the historic monument, triggering massive outrage.

He sought to dismiss the claims of several farmer leaders who accused him of inciting protesters to head towards the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade January 26.

I am seeing that false propaganda and hatred is being spread against me, Sidhu charged in the latest video uploaded on his Facebook post.