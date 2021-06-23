'Deep rooted conspiracy being hatched by BJP to destabilise North Bengal'

Darjeeling: With the help of the Union Government the BJP is conspiring to destabilize the elected Government of Bengal and divide the state, alleged TMC leader Gautam Deb.



Reacting to BJP MPs and MLAs of North Bengal making a beeline to meet the Governor at the Darjeeling Raj Bhavan, Deb stated: "On one side there are the BJP MPs and MLAs raising the demand of carving out North Bengal as a separate state or UT, on the other there is the Governor who has converted the Raj Bhawan into a BJP party office, giving out his advice on how to go about it."

Deb said that the Chief Minister had worked hard to reinstate peace in North Bengal, that earlier was a focal point of unrest. "There is a deep rooted conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to destabilize the region and disrupt peace. At a time when the separatist demand is being raised, the Governor is in Darjeeling as a political tourist. Converting the Raj Bhawan into a party office he is adding fuel to fire, in an attempt to destabilize the elected State government" alleged Deb.

He gave a clarion call to the masses to unite, protest and resist such attempts. He stated that division of Bengal is a party approved line of the BJP. "Otherwise why isn't the party taking action against the persons raising the demand?" questioned Deb.

Deb stated that BJP MPs have won from the Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency thrice yet they can't show a single development project they have carried out in Darjeeling. "Despite tall promises by the Prime Minister to acquire 8 locked out tea estates under Duncans, they have done nothing. "Despite thousands of assurance they did not even sanction a Central University in Darjeeling," stated Deb.

On the other hand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Government has already founded 17 colleges; 2 Hindi medium colleges; 4 Universities; 2 medical colleges; 1 engineer college (the other being underway;) women's colleges, ITIs along with upgradation of schools claimed Deb.

He stated that the CM has launched the Chai Sundari project whereby houses are being built for workers of all the tea gardens; ICDS centers, drinking water, roads have come up in tea gardens along with free ration being distributed.

The report card of the development projects is to counter the claims by the BJP of under development in North Bengal that has given rise to the separate state or UT demand for North Bengal.

"On the other hand the 7 BJP MPs of North Bengal don't even spend their MP LAD funds in their constituencies," alleged the TMC leader.