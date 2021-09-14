Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; to bring rainfall in parts of India: IMD

New Delhi: A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast on Monday morning, bringing heavy rains to the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Due to the impact of this circulation, western and central India is expected to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said. The IMD said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 13, over Madhya Pradesh on September 14.

North Konkan, central Maharashtra is also likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the IMD added.

"Latest coastal observations indicate that it further moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Odisha coast, close to south of Chandbali between 0530 and 0630 hrs IST as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 30 knots (around 55 km per hour) and lay centred at 0630 hrs IST over north coastal Odisha, very close to Chandbali.

"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Odisha capital Bhubaneswar received 195 mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaking a 63-year-old record, as rain clobbered large parts of the state and prompted authorities to issue a flood alert, officials said on Monday.

Two people were learnt to have died in an incident of wall collapse in Kendrapara district but there was no official confirmation.

The pilgrim town of Puri also broke the 87-year-old record with 341 mm of rain in a single day. The coastal town had received 210.8 mm rain on September 2, 1934, offficials said.

Vehicles were seen floating on water near ISKCON temple in Nayapalli area of the state capital where gushing water swamped homes and markets. An ambulance which had got stuck on way to a hospital was seen being pushed to a dry patch of road by locals. Some houses in Dumuduma locality built on farmland have developed cracks, locals said.

Identical scenes were witnessed in Puri, Cuttack and Paradip.

Officials said municipal authorities have deployed over 100 pumps in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to drain out the water.

Heavy rain, triggered by a deep depression, has been battering Odisha over the last few days.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas of Bhubaneswar as the state capital recorded 195 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday. On September 9, 1958, the city had received 163 mm rainfall, they said.

The depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the coast near Chandbali in Bhadrak district on Monday morning, following which the weather office issued alerts for 13 districts.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next 48 hours, the weather office said.

It issued a 'Red' warning, predicting heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Bargarh.