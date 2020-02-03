'Deep connect between economic & democratic crisis'

New Delhi: As Delhiites inch towards polling day amid a tense environment of protests across the Capital, former Secretary-General of Amnesty International, Salil Shetty said that there was a deep connection between the economic and democratic crisis currently faced by India.

Speaking at a Development Management Day put together by the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) as the 2020-21 Budget was being presented in Parliament, he said: "Development cannot take place in the absence of rights and democracy. (There is a) clear link between democracy and development, and we need to begin to stop seeing these as two independent processes." ISDM founder and director Ravi Sreedharan added: "In the last four years, our efforts have been towards strengthening the domain of development management... The relevance of ISDM is even more [sic] today than from the time it was conceived and set up."

(Image taken from timesofindia.com)