Declining trend in Covid cases, but surge cannot be ruled out as virus continuously evolving: Govt

New Delhi: There has been a declining trend in COVID-19 cases in the country for the past few months, but a surge in infections cannot be ruled out as the virus is continuously evolving and may have an impact on disease transmission, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Government of India continues to keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in the country as well as across the globe, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in written response to a question.

Responding to a question on whether the government has taken note of the warnings of the health authorities about a third wave of COVID-19 in the country, she said, "Presently, as reported by states, a declining trend in cases is noted since last few months. However, as the causative virus is continuously evolving, the same may have an impact on COVID-19 transmission and surge in cases cannot be ruled out."

Health is a state subject and the central government is supporting states in their endeavour to manage COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, she said.

Requisite support is being provided states and union territories to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19 and other public health emergencies, the minister said, listing steps taken by the government with regard to proper health infrastructure and medicines to combat the intensity of a third wave.

It has worked towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure, equipping of health facilities with requisite logistic including drugs, oxygen and equipment, strengthening of disease surveillance at points of entry and in the community, enhancement of laboratory capacities, telemedicine and enhancement of human resource capacities.

Listing some of the interventions, Pawar said that the Ministry of Health continues to provide technical guidance for managing various aspects of COVID-19 and so far more than 150 guidelines/advisories/SoPs/plans have been provided to states and UTs.

Guidelines on clinical management of COVID-19 continues to be updated with emerging scientific evidence and the treatment protocol for adults was last updated on May 24 , 2021 and has been widely circulated while the guidelines for management of COVID-19 in children was issued on June 18, 2021.