Decline in acreage may result in 13% fall in onion output: Report

Mumbai: Decline in acreage and lack of improvement in crop yields is likely to result in 13 per cent fall in onion output for the kharif season 2022-23 to 9.5 million tonnes compared to last year, according to a report.



In 2021-22 kharif season, the total onion output stood at 10.8 million tonnes, Crisil said in a report on Wednesday.

However, price escalation following lower output is expected to be contained due to ample availability of rabi onion stocks, the report added.

The rabi 2021-22 season witnessed bumper production to the tune of 20 million tonnes, an increase of 17 per cent year-on-year, it added.

India consumes about 13 lakh tonnes of onions every month, making it one of the most important vegetable crops for household consumption, the Crisil report said.

The bulk of the supply comes from four states – Maharashtra (13.3 million tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (4.7 million tonnes), Karnataka (2.7 million tonnes) and Gujarat (2.5 million tonnes) -- which together accounted for 75 per cent of India's production as of 2021-22.

According to the report, weather fluctuations affected crop yield and erratic rains damaged the kharif onion crop in the last three years, leading to a decline in crop yields and price rise.

In 2022-23, it is expected to be similar in terms of crop damage, it stated.

Both deficit and excess rains have damaged the crop in all key kharif onion-producing regions, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh (states contributing 60 per cent share in the country's kharif onion production), it said.

In Maharashtra and Karnataka, deficient rains in June, followed by largely excess rains in July and August, affected crop sowing, the Crisil report said.

While onion nurseries in Maharashtra were damaged in July, Karnataka farmers in rainfed areas could not grow onion amid deficient rains in June and as a result, Maharashtra onion farmers reportedly shifted towards crops such as maize and Karnataka farmers towards cotton in rain-fed areas and sugarcane in irrigated areas, it said.