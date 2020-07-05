Decision on reopening restaurants in Maha after fixing SOPs: CM

Mumbai: A decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.



Interacting with various associations of hotels and lodges, the CM said the hotel industry played a crucial role in the tourism sector.

Addressing another meeting, the CM has appealed to companies not to retrench their workers even if there is a wage cut. "SoPs for reopening hotels and restaurantsare being finalised. Once that is done, a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon," the chief minister said in an online meeting.

In a bid to reopen industries in a staggered manner in the state, the Thackeray government had last month launched the 'Mission Begin Again' or Unlock 1.

Urging the hotel industry not to retrench workersas the 'Mission Begin Again' is underway, the CM said reopening would be done carefully with the emphasis on health and safety.

"(Factors like) SoPs, regulation and self regulation, work force strength, health safety measures etc. are very much important," Thackeray said.

The COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra stood at 2,00,064 as on July 4 with 8,671 deaths so far.