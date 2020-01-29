Death toll in Nashik bus accident climbs to 26: Police
Mumbai: The death toll in Tuesday's bus-auto rickshaw collision in Maharashtra's Nashik district mounted to 26 on Wednesday with recovery of more bodies from the well in which both the vehicles had fallen, a police official said.
He said 32 people remained admitted in hospitals.
The accident occurred on Tuesday evening when a speeding state transport (ST) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw, causing both the vehicles to fall into a roadside well at Meshi Ghat near Deola in the north Maharashtra district, around 200 kms from here.
