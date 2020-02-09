Death toll in firecracker blast in Punjab climbs to 3

nChandigarh: The death toll in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjab's Tarn Taran district has climbed to three as a 17-year-old boy succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran on Saturday.



"One more youth, identified as Gurkirat Singh, aged around 17 years, passed away in a hospital at Tarn Taran on Sunday," Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran city, Parbesh Chopra, said.

He said the condition of another injured boy was serious and he was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit.

Earlier on Saturday, two boys, aged 12 and 17 years, were killed and nine others injured in the firecracker explosion.