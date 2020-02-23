DD gears up for Trump's visit
New Delhi: Public broadcaster Doordarshan has deployed a fleet of high definition broadcast vans and cameras in Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi to provide live coverage of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, a statement said on Sunday. The live feed for DD India will be distributed globally.
"Apart from major American and European TV news networks who will be carrying the global live feed of DD India, the event will also be available in Korea through DD India on the 'myK' platform as well as in Bangladesh via satellite," the statement said. On Monday, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will take part in a 22-km roadshow from the Ahmedabad international airport. Then they will proceed for the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in the city's Motera area, where over one lakh people are expected to be present.
The US president will later fly down to Agra and arrive Delhi on Monday evening.
On the morning of February 25, the US president and First Lady Melania Trump will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
