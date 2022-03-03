Day 1 of Budget session: Guv Dattatraya lists Khattar govt's works, achievements in speech

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya while lauding the State Government's efforts made for ensuring equitable development of every region and every section by rising above regionalism and nepotism, said that today a strong wind of change can be felt from Panchkula to Palwal and from Sirsa to Faridabad, which clearly indicates that Haryana is rapidly moving ahead to



achieve the set goals and objectives of development.

Dattatraya was delivering his address on the first day of the Budget Session of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha which commenced here today.

The Governor said that during this period the entire Country and the State is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, therefore it becomes our moral duty to remember all those great freedom fighters whose supreme sacrifices gave us an opportunity to celebrate this festival of Independence.

He said that the present State Government has brought unprecedented changes in the State to realize the dream of 'Ram Rajya', the epitome of good Government.

Dattatraya said that recently, 'Auto Appeal Software' (AAS) was launched to fix the accountability of the administration towards the public and to ensure timely delivery of services. As many as 570 services have been linked to this software.

While describing Haryana as predominantly an agrarian state, the Governor said that the State Government is of the firm conviction that prosperity and happiness can prevail in Haryana only if farmer becomes prosperous.

Dattatraya said that the State Government while reiterating its commitment towards ensuring the welfare of all the sections of the society in the spirit of Antyodaya took several concerted

steps.

The Governor said that in a bid to ensure that the poor do not face financial constraints while getting their daughters married, the financial assistance is given under 'Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana' has been increased from Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 71,000.

Dattatraya said that the Cooperation movement is playing an important role in enhancing the economic standard of Haryana's small farmers, weak and poor sections of society, and accelerating rural development.

The Governor said that Industries contribute a great deal to economic development and employment generation. 'Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020'' is being implemented with the objective of promoting industries on a large scale, creating 5 Lakh new jobs, creating investment opportunities of more than 1 Lakh Crore rupees, and export of 2 Lakh Crore rupees.

Governor said that State GST collection has been outstanding in the financial 2021-22, against the target Rs. 24,300 crore, the State (till January 2022) collected Rs. 22,856 crore, which is 24.77% more than the collection in 2020-21. The excise taxation department is dedicated to ensuring targeted GST collection in this financial year.