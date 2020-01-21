Daughters of renowned poet among 160 booked for protesting against CAA, NRC

Lucknow: Daughters of renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana are among the 160 women booked by police for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and taking part in the protests against the CAA and NRC here, officials said on Tuesday.

The protests at the historic Clock Tower in the old Lucknow area against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) started on Friday and have continued with hundreds of women braving the chill to take part in it. The district administration has booked 160 women, including two daughters of Rana, for defying the orders on Monday night.

"Prohibitory orders are in force. Yet women have been staging protests. This amounts to defying the orders and three cases have been lodged at the Thakurganj police station in this connection," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Vikas Chand Tripathi said.

Fauzia and Sumaiya, daughters of Rana, have been named in one of the FIRs, he said.

Over a dozen women staged sit-in near a 'dargah', holding placards showing anti-CAA, NRC slogans.