Daughters of renowned poet among 160 booked for protesting against CAA, NRC
Lucknow: Daughters of renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana are among the 160 women booked by police for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and taking part in the protests against the CAA and NRC here, officials said on Tuesday.
The protests at the historic Clock Tower in the old Lucknow area against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) started on Friday and have continued with hundreds of women braving the chill to take part in it. The district administration has booked 160 women, including two daughters of Rana, for defying the orders on Monday night.
"Prohibitory orders are in force. Yet women have been staging protests. This amounts to defying the orders and three cases have been lodged at the Thakurganj police station in this connection," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Vikas Chand Tripathi said.
Fauzia and Sumaiya, daughters of Rana, have been named in one of the FIRs, he said.
Over a dozen women staged sit-in near a 'dargah', holding placards showing anti-CAA, NRC slogans.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Protests may continue, CAA will not be withdrawn, says Amit...21 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Pavan Varma questions JDU's alliance with BJP21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
8 Indian tourists dead in Nepal resort21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Disclosure of information in NPR voluntary: MoS Home Reddy21 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Amid ongoing protests, RGI says Census data confidential21 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT