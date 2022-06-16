Daughter of Himachal HC's Acting CJ arrested in athlete murder case
New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday arrested Kalyani Singh, daughter of the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC, in connection with the killing of national level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu over six years ago in Chandigarh, officials said.
They said during investigation, the CBI found some documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani Singh and Sidhu were close and a romantic relationship had turned sour.
CBI had called Kalyani Singh, daughter of Acting CJ Sabina Singh, for questioning where she was found evasive in responses following which she was arrested, sources said.
The central agency had registered the FIR in the killing of Sidhu who was also a lawyer, on April 13, 2016 on the request of Chandigarh Administration, the CBI said in a statement.
During further investigation, alleged involvement of accused (Kalyani Singh) came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested.
"The arrested accused was produced today in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four days police custody, CBI spokesperson said.
