Dattatraya flags off hygiene kits to districts

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday flagged off two trucks containing 4000 hygiene kits prepared by the Indian Red Cross Society for 22 districts of the state for the prevention of Corona. This kit contains soap, oil, toothpaste, toothbrush, napkin, etc. Each district will get 150 to 200 kits.

Dattatraya said that the use of masks, social distancing and cleanliness are very important to prevent corona. He said that these kits should reach the poorest of the poor in all districts so that they also become aware of the best practices to check the spread of corona.

He said the workers of the Red Cross Society have done a commendable job during Covid-19 by helping people in many ways. 6000 volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society are working for awareness and vaccination to prevent the third wave of Covid-19. Dattatraya said that 500 oxygen concentrators have also been made available in the districts by the Indian Red Cross Society. He appealed to the officials and workers of the Red Cross Society to create awareness among the public about vaccination to avoid the third wave of Covid-19 and disseminate information about Covid protocol among the general public.