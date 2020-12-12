Darjeeling to end BJP's political journey in Bengal, says Khawas

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress leader N B Khawas on Friday said BJP's political journey in the state had started from Darjeeling and would also end from the same place.



He made the statement while addressing a rally in Darjeeling town. Hill political camps have started oiling their election machinery with the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections. Rallies are being held throughout the Hills, Terai and Dooars.

The Trinamool Congress organised a rally in Darjeeling town on Friday.

"Today's rally is to make the masses aware of what the TMC-run state government has achieved in the past 10 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. We will be going to the rural areas, tea gardens and far flung areas with similar programmes," stated Khawas, spokesperson, TMC, Darjeeling District (Hills). Presenting the report card of the TMC government, the speakers highlighted the statistics and figures of the achievements.

"We have the habit of measuring development by new roads and community halls built. However, actual development is growth in GDP. More the growth, more the funds for infrastructure development and other social welfare schemes," explained

Khawas.

"The Hills are reaping the benefit of development along with the rest of the state. There is not a single village in the Hills that is without electricity. In the education sector, new colleges, ITIs, a Hill university, and the second campus of the Presidency University are all coming up. In the health sector, even chemotherapy, MRI, dialysis facilities are available in the Darjeeling Sadar hospital," added Khawas.

Training guns on the BJP MP Raju Bista, Khawas said the MP had been indulging in levelling false allegations only.

"You allege that there is no democracy here. Take a look at the Delhi-Haryana border and you will see the barbaric treatment meted out to the farmers, who are agitating peacefully for their rights. You are even jeopardising the lives of the Gorkhas. The Centre is recruiting non-Gorkhas in Gorkha regiments, diluting the unique identity. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee is starting a Gorkha battalion in the West Bengal police to preserve the unique identity," added Khawas.

While GJM (Binoy) will hold a mega rally in Sukna on Sunday, GJM (Bimal) will organise another rally at Birpara in Alipurduar district on the same day.