Darjeeling tea industry bonus stalemate: West Bengal government issues advisory

Darjeeling: After a nine-hour long tripartite meeting failed to resolve the stalemate that has been brewing over the Darjeeling tea bonus issue, the Minister-in-charge, Labour Department, Government of West Bengal, through the Additional Labour Commissioner issued an advisory that 20 per cent bonus be paid in two instalments before Durga Puja and Diwali.



The Trade Unions staged a walkout without signing the agreement. The Management also did not sign.

The Government advisory states that 20 per cent bonus be paid in two installments. 15 per cent be paid before September 29, and the remaining 5 per cent be paid before October 21. The sealing was fixed at Rs 16,000 salary.

"If the Management fails to disburse the bonus within the stipulated time and violates the above, appropriate action will be initiated by the Labour department," stated Mohammad Rizwan, Additional Labour Commissioner. Earlier two rounds of bipartite level talks between Management and unions in Darjeeling had failed to break the ice.

"We fail to understand this discrimination. If the Terai and Dooars tea industry along with small tea growers can pay the bonus in one go, why can't Darjeeling? The State Government provides for everything, including houses, education, ration, electricity in the gardens.

The Management only pays wages, salary, PF and Gratuity which most default and bonuses that they are unable to pay in one go. We did not sign and walked out in protest. We will not be responsible if any problem crops up," stated Dipak Pradhan, Dipak Pradhan, INTTUC leader.

Only the trade unions affiliated with TMC and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha attended Wednesday's tripartite talks in Siliguri.

"The Management too did not sign since our issues were not addressed," stated Sandeep Mukherjee, Principal Advisor, Darjeeling Tea Association, representing the Management.

The Management had insisted on paying 15 per cent bonus in two installments — 10 per cent by Durga Puja and 5 per cent by December 31.