Darjeeling: Rescued child labourers script success stories in Bengal board exams

Darjeeling: While Asha topped the Madhyamik exams in her school and wants to become a nurse in future, Tamanna scored 75 per cent in West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations and wants to become a police officer.



The success stories of both Asha and Tamanna (name changed) are a bit different—both were rescued as child labourers and live in a Child Care Institution. On April 26, 2015, Asha, a child labourer was rescued and brought to the Edith Wilkins Street Children Trust (EWSCT) in Darjeeling.

She belonged to an economically backward family from a remote area of the Darjeeling Hills. Asha had been sent to a family in Darjeeling where she faced torture and abuse. She was made to work as a child labourer round the clock. "When she was brought to the EWSCT, she was malnourished with very low confidence level. She needed frequent counseling sessions," stated Anuja Ghaley, Director, EWSCT. However she improved rapidly, turning out to be very focused and hard working. After scoring 65 per cent and topping her class in Madhyamik, Asha has joined class XI, science.

"I want to take up a career in nursing and I want to take care of sick people, especially children," stated the 16-year-old.

Tamanna was rescued from the Hills as a child labourer and brought to EWSCT on 07/06/2012. Her father was an alcoholic and used to work as a daily wager. Since her mother had expired, her father had forced her to work as a bonded labourer in a restaurant. He used to take away her wages to drink alcohol.

"She was a school dropout for more than three years. Since she was a hardworking and confident child , we had admitted her in class V. She received sponsorship for her studies and scored 75 per cent in HS. "I want to become a police officer and save children in distress," stated 18-year-old Tamanna talking to Millennium Post.

EWSCT was adjudged the best Child Care Institution by the West Bengal Government in 2018.

This Ireland based organization, based in Darjeeling provides care and protective support to street children, victims of abuse and sex trafficking, child labourers and other at risk minors. There are more than 200 children being taken care of by this Trust.