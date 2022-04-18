Darjeeling: Post dist admin's intervention, indefinite hunger strike lifted

Darjeeling: Hamro Party President Ajoy Edwards and his wife Namrata ended their indefinite hunger strike on Monday. This came on the heels of the District Magistrate, Darjeeling calling for talks to discuss various issues pertaining to the Kanchen View (Rangneet) tea garden on April 20.



The majority of workers of the tea garden are on an agitation path with a 9-point charter of demands. A relay hunger strike by the workers and members of the Rungneet Gaon Sudhar Sammelan (community association,) along with the indefinite strike by Edwards was launched on April 15.

Multiple rounds of talks were held between the agitators and the district administration. Finally, the agitation was lifted on Monday.

The garden had been facing a lockout since October October 6, 2021, and had reopened on April 15 this year following a tripartite meeting. However, the majority of the workers were against the opening.

"90 per cent of the workers were against the opening of the garden but the union leaders signed the agreement, compelling us to walk the agitation path. However, we met the DM on Sunday and discussed our 9-point charter of demands and the outcome has been very fruitful," stated Jiten Rai, Secretary of the Rangneet Gaon Sudhan Sammelan.

He stated that the DM has assured that tea tourism will be as per the norms laid down by the state government. The Land Reform department will also carry out measurements on Tuesday to demarcate the stipulated land for tea tourism as per the norms.

"A cell has already been opened to address all grievances including non-receipt, dues of gratuity and other benefits of the workers. All workers will receive FAWLOI (Financial assistance to workers of locked out industries) for three months during the lockout period. As per our demand, a road will be built connecting the upper villages with the lower villages," added Rai.

They will be attending the meeting to be held at the Minority conference hall of the DM Office, Darjeeling at 10:30 am on April 20. "However, if the meeting fails we will start a hunger strike on the DM office premises," stated Roshan Tamang, President of the Sammelan.