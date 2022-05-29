Darjeeling: Gurung ends fast, shifted to hospital

Darjeeling: After 104 hours of hunger strike, at around 6 pm on Sunday, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung was admitted at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital, thereby breaking the fast unto death. Fast deteriorating health conditions led to this decision, stated party leaders.



"The fast was withdrawn owing to health conditions. Doctors had stated that he has to be immediately admitted at the Hospital as his heart and kidney has been affected. Since yesterday the Doctors have been advising this. Despite repeated appeals, Gurung was not willing. The doctors could refer him elsewhere. We want the best of the best treatment for him and want to take him out of Darjeeling," stated Roshan Giri, General Secretary, GJM.

A team of BJP and alliance leaders including Union minister John Barla, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and MLAs Neeraj Zimba and BP Bajgain had paid Gurung a visit, earlier during the day. Following this they had held a meeting with GJM leaders including Giri.

"We have appealed to Bimal Gurung to lift the fast and are hopeful that he will do so. His 5 days of fast will not go to waste. He has united the Gorkhas. The BJP and allies will not participate in this election. GTA cannot fulfill the aspiration of the Gorkhas. The Union Government will definitely come out with a constitutionally guaranteed political solution," Raju Bista had then stated, talking to media persons.

In another development Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas on Sunday stated that the TMC will be contesting in 10 out of 45 seats in the GTA elections. He, however, ruled out any alliance. The 10 TMC candidates include former GTA Chairman Binoy Tamang and DGHC Councillor NB Khawas.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that she would visit the Hills in the first week of June. Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Darjeeling on Sunday on a visit.