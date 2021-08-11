Darjeeling: Dist Admin files plaint over fake govt notice

Darjeeling: The district administration of Darjeeling has filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell, against persons involved in posting a fake notice on social media impersonating Additional District Magistrate, Darjeeling.



The fake notice doing the rounds on social media has the heading "Provisional selection to post of contractual Group-D."

The fake notice states "The undersigned is directed to state that based on your application dated: 04.08.21 you have been provisionally found eligible for appointment to the above mentioned post with a fixed salary of Rs.11500/(Eleven Thousand Five Hundred only.) Document verification for all the selected candidates will be held between 18.08.21 to 20.08.21.

Venue and time of the document verification shall be informed on 13.08.21.Any query of the selected candidates shall be taken up at the document verification camp. No queries shall be entertained in the office of the undersigned. BY ORDER ADM (G) Darjeeling."

"This is a fake notice. It has been circulating today in social media" stated S Ponnambalam, DM, Darjeeling adding that a complaint has been lodged with the police cyber cell. When questioned on whether any person has been duped, the DM stated "That has not come to our notice yet. We are looking into it. The mail has been circulated from a particular mail id," added the DM.