Darjeeling: AIGL leader on hunger strike to demand permanent political solution

Darjeeling: Hill political parties have pledged support to the ongoing indefinite hunger strike launched by the All India Gorkha League (AIGL.) The General Secretary of the party is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike.



Incidentally, the AIGL had demanded a clarification from BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista regarding the progress of the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub communities in the ST list and Permanent Political Solution (PPS) for the Darjeeling Hills. The party had further demanded a deadline from Bista regarding the fulfillment of both these issues, failing which they had insisted he resign from the post of MP.

As there was nothing from Bista's end, AIGL General Secretary, SP Sharma launched an indefinite hunger strike at the AIGL office located at the Ladenla Road, Darjeeling, since Sunday.

"Bista along with front rung BJP leaders during his election campaign in 2019 had assured of the inclusion of the Gorkha sub communities in the ST list along with PPS for the Hills and contiguous areas. Half of his tenure has already passed but nothing has been done yet. He should give us a clarification with evidence or resign admitting his party's failure in writing," added Bikram Adi Rai, vice-president, AIGL.

Hill political parties extended support to AIGL's move to create pressure. GJM (Bimal) and GJM (Anit Thapa faction) representatives arrived at the indefinite hunger strike venue and pledged support. Along with this, former Darjeeling MP of the Indian National Congress Dawa Narbula also was present at the venue. Even GNLF leader Ajoy Edward had arrived at the hunger strike venue on Sunday. Incidentally, GNLF is an ally of the BJP.

"The Indian government has only tricked the Gorkhas since 2009. We are with the AIGL morally and pledge full support to the hunger strike. If anything happens to Sharma, MP Bista, BJP and the hill political parties who had supported Bista will be to blame," stated Keshav Raj Pokhrel, spokesperson, GJM (Anit Thapa.)

Representatives of many non-political associations met Sharma and pledged support. "His blood pressure has gone down. We have informed the health department of this," added the vice-president of the party.