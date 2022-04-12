Darjeeling: After J'Khand ropeway mishap, cops in Hills review 'Rangeet Valley service'

Darjeeling: Not leaving anything to chance, the Darjeeling police reviewed safety standards of the Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Passenger Ropeway Service (DRVPRS) following the Jharkhand Ropeway accident.



Incidentally, three people were killed and several others were injured after cable cars collided with one another at Trikut Hills in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Sunday.

Rescue operations continued throughout Monday. About 18 people are still stranded in the cable cars.

Rescue operations were suspended on Monday evening and will resume on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling, informed that on Monday, police officers visited the Rangeet Valley Ropeway in Singamari, Darjeeling and checked the fitness certificate; monthly checking files of the Trestles; Daily checking files of the cabins and daily checklist of other equipment.

The current fitness certificate is valid for one year with effect from 02.02.2022.

The management in-charge of the ropeway following the Standard Operation Procedure of ISO standard informed the police.

The DRVPRS is a major tourist attraction in Darjeeling. It runs 12 gondolas along a 2.5km long route between Singamari at 6500 ft and Vah Tukvar tea garden at an altitude of 6000ft.

It charges Rs. 200 for adult passengers and Rs. 100 for children.

The Jharkhand Ropeway accident brought back memories of the accident that had taken place at the Rangeet Valley Ropeway in Darjeeling on October 19, 2003.

About 4 passengers had died and 11 critically injured in the accident.