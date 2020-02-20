Darapuri, Sadaf Jafar to challenge UP govt's recovery notices in court

Lucknow: Social activists S R Darapuri and Sadaf Jafar said Thursday they intend to move court against the Uttar Pradesh government's recovery notices on them for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests here last year.



They stated they have not yet received any official communication seeking recovery, but a senior government official said the notices have been issued to 28 people including them.

Darapuri told PTI on Thursday, "I am hearing news that I've been issued recovery notices by the district adminstration, though I have not received any such notice till now. I will challenge it in the High Court if I get any."

Social activist Jafar, who is also a Congress leader, said if she receives any recovery notice she too will move court.

"The state government is sending recovery notices unconstitutionally to people. There is no proof against me of inciting violence but instead of arresting antisocial elements, they arrested and tortured me," she said. She was arrested on December 19 in connection with the violence.

Lucknow Additional District Magistrate (East) KP Singh had on Monday issued recovery notices to 28 people stating that they have to deposit Rs 63 lakh by March 20, otherwise action will be taken against them.

Besides Darapuri and Sadaf, the notice also names Mohammad Shoaib of Rihai Manch, and social activists Robin Verma, Deepak Kabir, Pawan Rao Ambedkar, among others.

Darapuri, a retired IPS officer, was accused of instigating violence during the anti-CAA protest in the state capital on December 19 last year. He was arrested on December 20, but later granted bail.

He said on Thursday that on December 30 he was issued a showcause notice and had replied to the administration that on December 19 he was detained at his home and therefore the charges of "inciting violence" against him was not justified.