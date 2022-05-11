Dalits unsafe in BJP-ruled states, NCP claims; demands PM Modi's personal assurance of protecting community

Mumbai: The NCP on Wednesday alleged that Dalits are "not safe" in the BJP-ruled states and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally give an assurance of protecting members of the community in the country.



Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase made the comments in view of the arrest of a former village head in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar who allegedly made a man announce that if anyone from the Dalit community entered his field, they would be beaten with shoes 50 times and made to pay Rs 5,000 as fine.

The police on Tuesday had said that in a video, Kunverpal is seen beating a drum to make the announcement in front of the houses of Dalits in Pawti Khurd village in the district's Charthawal area.

Reacting to the incident, Tapase said, Dalits are not safe in the BJP-ruled states and hence, Prime Minister Modi should personally assure the safety of Dalits in the country."

He further alleged that atrocities against Dalits have increased in the country on the BJP's watch and wondered if this was its 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (inclusive growth) concept.

'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' was one of the slogans given by the BJP in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Tapase also called for organising village meets to sensitise members of other communities towards the backward classes.