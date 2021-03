Amethi (UP): A Dalit man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bhawalpur village, police said on Sunday.

The body of 20-year-old Ajit Kumar alias Sapling was found in a field, about 500 metres from his house, with gunshot injuries on his head, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Arpit Kapoor said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.