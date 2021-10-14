Dabholkar murder: CBI submits list of 32 witnesses

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday submitted in a special court here a list of 32 witnesses in connection with the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

As the charges in the case have already been framed, the prosecution has earlier submitted a list of 13 documents, including the 'spot panchnama', 'inquest panchnama', seizure of clothes and articles of the deceased, and various other documents to the court, considered evidence in the case. However, the defence has refused to admit this list of documents.

"Today, we submitted a list of 32 witnesses before the Additional Sessions Judge (special court judge) S R Navandar and the matter has been posted for further proceedings on October 29," said Prakash Suryawanshi, special public prosecutor of the CBI in the case.

Meanwhile, the defence moved an application before the court and demanded some documents, such as the photos of the crime scene of the first day, compact disk (CD) of the post-mortem of Dabholkar and X-ray plates.

Dabholkar (67), who headed the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an anti-superstition outfit, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, allegedly by members of a right-wing extremist group.