Cyclist harassment case: NHRC notices to Sports Ministry & SAI
New Delhi: The NHRC has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, days after a woman cyclist accused the chief cycling coach of "inappropriate behaviour" during a training camp in Slovenia, according to a statement on Friday.
"It is strange to know that instead of reining in the coach, SAI reportedly chose to bring the victim back to India thereby depriving her of training overseas for which she had been selected," the rights panel said in the statement.
It said the right to dignity of the victim has purported to have been violated, considering that a coach and sportsperson have a fiduciary relation, where a coach is reposed to look after the well-being and welfare of the sportswoman.
