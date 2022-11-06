Custom of alternate govt will be changed this time in Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur

Mandi: The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to the assembly polls in a week's time in its 68 constituencies and political experts predict that the turf seems quite formidable for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is hindered by anti-incumbency sentiments, resistance from rebels, unemployment, OPS and more.



However, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur believes that 'development' is the key issue of this election and the people of the state have faith in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the concept of a 'double-engine government.'

Moreover, this time the tradition of an alternate government in the state every five years will also be changed by repeating BJP's government. In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Thakur said, "The slogan which has successfully touched the hearts of people is "Aab ki bar, riwaj badlenge" (the tradition will be changed)."

Q.1 As the election is approaching in a week, where do you see BJP and how confident are you in your poll slogan "Riwaj badlenge?"

I am confident of our election slogan "Aab ki bar, riwaj badlenge" and BJP will retain power. Though the opposition is trying to mislead the people, even people from the remote village areas, we believe in our slogan and have faith in us. I am quite confident as the people of the state are quite convinced with BJP and do have faith in us. Moreover, in the last five years, despite the global Covid pandemic, we have done a lot of developmental work. We have done those things which even the six-time chief minister of Congress could not do. For the first time, Ayushman and Himcare schemes were introduced for the free treatment of people. For the first time, Sahara Yojana was run for needy people, free gas connections were given to poor people under Ujjwala and Grihini Suvidha Yojana, the Shagun Yojna was introduced and an assistance of Rs 31 thousand was given for the marriage of daughters of BPL families.



Swavalamban scheme was started for the first time to make the youth self-reliant. All these schemes were started for the first time and Rs 1,033 crore has been spent on them. There are more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of these schemes. Certainly, before today, so many works and schemes have not been run in one government.

Q.2. Reportedly, BJP is hindered by anti-incumbency sentiments, resistance from rebels, unemployment, OPS and more. How will you overcome these?

Our vision is broader. We have stopped concentrating on the rebel issues. There are issues in every political party. When people see that there is a high probability of repeating the government of one political party, more aspirants ask for election tickets. But I believe, as they will see BJP is getting closer to its success, they will come and support our party.



OPS is indeed a big issue now undoubtedly. But the way Congress perceives this is not possible and is superficial.

Unemployment and recession are the issues of every election. But I do not feel that this could largely impact the election. Only development and public welfare are the prime agenda of this election. We have moved ahead on the basic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. In December 2017, during the Congress government, about 4 lakh people were given social security pensions. Today, about seven and a half lakh people are being given pensions from our government. In the Congress government, a pension was given from the age of 80. Our government reduced the age of eligibility to 60 years. They used to spend Rs 400 crore annually, we are spending Rs 1,300 crore.

Apart from this, we did not leave any stone unturned in development. In the last three years alone, 8 lakh 65 thousand new tap connections were installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission so that water could be supplied through taps etc.

Q.3. Will the situation become conducive to BJP after Prime Minister's two rallies yesterday or will that impact?



Himachal Pradesh will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi more with its mandate, and I strongly believe in that. The main reason could be the past assembly elections, where people voted for the development of the BJP and under the leadership and vision of the Prime Minister, they are witnessing the change. Recently in five states, where elections were held, apart from Punjab, in all four states, people voted for 'development.' BJP government in states give strength to Narendra Modi ji to fulfil his vision.



Even a poor, uneducated person from a remote area understands the meaning of the "double-engine government." When it comes to Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister called it his "home." "Himachal is my home, I get regard and affinity from the people here," PM said. He not only respects and has affection for the people of Himachal Pradesh, but in many instances, we saw his respect for the soil of 'Devbhumi' and the god and goddess here. So, I want to make it very clear that Himachal Pradesh wants to progress and prosper along with Narendra Modi and under his leadership. Moreover, you could see, when the Prime Minister reached Kedarnath Dham for darshan recently, he wore a Himachali cap and dress along with the 'gachi' from Kullu. This shows his respect for the tradition of Himachal Pradesh and his connection with the state.

Q.4. How do you assess your five-year regime?



We wanted to do a lot of work and initiated also, however, the Covid situation affected the rhythm of our work. We had to devote a lot of time, attention, resources and expenditure to control that situation.

