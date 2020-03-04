Curfew relaxed in parts of Shillong from 12 noon to 4 pm
Shillong: Curfew was relaxed in Police Bazaar and Anjali Cinema areas in the Meghalaya capital for four hours on Wednesday following improvement in law and order, police said.
The curfew, imposed on Saturday in the wake of clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups which claimed three lives, was relaxed in these two areas since 12 noon.
However, the curfew continues in Iew Mawlong despite it being relaxed in several areas.
Night curfew has been relaxed at 6 am all over Shillong city on Wednesday except Police Bazaar and Anjali Cinema areas where it was relaxed for four hours, Assistant Inspector General of Police G Iangrai said in a statement.
East Khasi Hills district administration had promulgated night curfew from 9 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Wednesday as a precautinary measure following the death of three persons and sporadic attacks on persons and property belonging to non-tribals since Saturday.
Clashes had broken out between Khasi Students Union (KSU) members and non-tribals during a rally organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and to demand implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), at Ichamati area close to the India-Bangladesh border on Friday.
