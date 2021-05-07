Curfew from today; HP reports 45 deaths

Shimla: Even as 'Corona curfew' imposed in Himachal Pradesh is to come into force on Friday morning at 6 am, the state continues to grapple with a high fatality rate –higher than the national average, reporting 45 more deaths on Thursday and recording 4000 new cases.



Highest number of single day 17 deaths happened in Kangra–which has become a Corona capital of the state.This was followed by Solan 8 and Shimla at 7. Total number of deaths in the state has reached 1724.

The state government's move not to impose a complete lockdown and instead choosing an option of 'Corona curfew' along with several relaxations including inter-state mobility, allowing construction activities, marriages and transport services has come under criticism of the opposition congress.

"It's not a time for experiments when hundreds of lives have been lost only in the past 15 days, a high of 270 in May 2021, the government must announce a complete lockdown to break the infection chain in the state," said PCC president Kuldeep Rathore.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur responded to him saying whatever decision has been taken by the government was aimed to arrest the spread of the infection, break the chain and combat the disease circle without limiting the livelihood means of several people,daily earners or causing a minimum inconvenience to the people

"During the past some time, the people had become careless and did not follow the social distance norms. There were big fat weddings acting as super spreaders. We have decided to act tough and ensure that the people don't come out from the houses unnecessarily. Only emergency services are allowed, as also the vaccination drive," he added .

Meanwhile, the government said nearly 4 per cent of the Himachal Pradesh's population has been vaccinated and preparations were afoot to start the third phase for the population between 18 to 44 years.

"A total of 3.11 lakh people so far have received both doses of the Covid vaccine in the hill state, which has an estimated population of 76 lakh, as per the health bulletin," said a spokesman.