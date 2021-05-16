Curfew extended in Himachal till May 26

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in its meeting, held here decided to extend the Corona curfew in the whole state till 6 am on May 26.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting, which reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and expressed concern over the sharp surge in number of cases warranting the need to continue with restrictions to break the virus chain, a Cabinet brief said here.

The number of cases in the state were constantly showing an upward trend with a very high number of deaths in the hospitals. The hospital facilities are also falling short of the requirements. Thus, the government has shifted the focus on home isolation for mild cases of Coronavirus.

The Cabinet viewed some incidents relating to problems in cremation of the bodies of the persons dying of Covid and ordered hiring of the dead body vans by all the Medical Colleges and Zonal and Regional Hospitals and other hospitals, having bed capacity of 200 and above.

It also decided that the forest department would provide free wood for cremation of Corona deceased where forest rights are enforced and forest corporations would provide fuel wood in other areas. All the MCs would be allowed to hire dead body vans immediately.

The Cabinet also decided that no marriages would be allowed to hire marriage palaces, community halls and tent houses and outside catering and DJ/Band. Marriage would be only held in houses or Courts with the restriction of 20 persons. There will also be no procession of Barat.

The government also took a decision to open hardware shops and those selling construction material twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays to enable the people to carry on with private constructions and other works by the government agencies . This will help in checking the exodus of labourers and workers.