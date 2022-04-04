Curfew continues in Rajasthan's Karauli

Jaipur: Curfew remained clamped in Karauli in Rajasthan on Sunday while more than a dozen people were arrested and an SIT formed to probe the communal clashes that broke out in the district during a motorcycle rally



taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported on Saturday after stones were pelted at the rally when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality, according to police. At least 35 people were injured in the violence.

Mobile internet remained suspended on Sunday and police said they were examining videos of the violence that have been shared on social media.

"Around 30 people were detained and a dozen of them have been arrested. A special investigation team led by an Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed to probe the incidents," DIG Rahul Prakash, who is camping in Karauli, said.

"Curfew is continuing. Some vendors will be allowed to sell essentials like vegetables and milk in the presence of police," he said, adding that an assessment of losses and damage is underway.

The violence has sparked a fresh war of words between the ruling Congress in the state and the BJP.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that an environment of religious polarisation had been created in the country after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre and blamed it for such incidents.

The atmosphere which has created in the country after the NDA government came to power, I believe that the prime minister himself should appeal to the countrymen that this polarisation in the name of religion and caste is not justified and is not in the interest of the country, he said.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia, who has blamed the Congress' "appeasement" politics for the situation, formed a 10-member panel that will visit Karauli and talk to all sides.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, BJP's national secretary Alka Singh Gurjar, state general secretary Madan Dilawar and chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma are among the members of the committee, according to a party spokesperson.

An additional 600 policemen including 50 officers were deployed last night to maintain law and order in Karauli. Four IPS officers including Rahul Prakash were also sent from Jaipur to monitor the situation.